UP Children's Museum hosting second annual Just Dance Off

If you feel like dancing, the Upper Peninsula Children's Museum has a fun event coming up. It's their second annual Just Dance Off.

It's a single elimination competition based on the just dance video game franchise. Teams or families will compete for prizes. They'll also have snacks, pizza and refreshments at the event.

"It's really a really fun family event, we'll have, peppered in the museum, the Just Dance video game, and then we'll have adults competing, kids competing, you can even have families competing against one another," said UPCM Director, Nheena Weyer Ittner.

The just dance off is this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, kids are free. Tickets will be available at the door.

