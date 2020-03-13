UP Children's Museum closing Friday night

The U.P. Children's Museum (WLUC Image).
Posted:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children's Museum is closed until April 6.

The UPCM set its policy to close with the public school system to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19. Gov. Whitmer has mandated all K-12 public and private schools to close until April 6.

The museum will close its doors at 8:00 p.m. Friday.

The UPCM is booking "stir crazy private family parties" if staying home just gets too much for you and you need to get out of the house. Email museummrjim@gmail.com for information. The museum says it will be cleaning thoroughly between each party to assure your safety.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus