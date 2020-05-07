UP COVID-19 cases reach 100 Thursday

COVID-19 coronavirus cases still increasing in Michigan.

As of Thursday, May 7, cases in Michigan were up to 45,646, an increase of 592 new cases over Wednesday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 4,343 total, with 93** new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 100, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been 13 deaths reported.

New cases in Upper Michigan included one in Delta County, bringing that county's total to 15 cases, with two deaths reported. Two new cases were also reported in Marquette County, bringing the county's total to 53 cases with eight deaths. Schoolcraft County also reported a new case, bringing that county's total is four cases with no deaths reported.

Also, Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference. The governor signed Executive Order 2020-77 to extend Michigan’s "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order to May 28. The governor’s order will allow manufacturing workers, including those at Michigan’s Big 3 auto companies, to resume work on Monday, May 11, as part of her MI Safe Start Plan. Check out the full press conference below, or read more about the order by clicking here.

On Monday, the National Guard began testing prison inmates at some U.P. prisons. As of Thursday at 3:00 p.m., here are the testing numbers for Upper Peninsula prisons, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections:

Alger Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 869, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 8, Pending tests: 861

Baraga Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 805, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 8, Pending tests: 797

Chippewa Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 2,319, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 17, Pending tests: 2,302

Kinross Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 18, Prisoners confirmed: 1, Prisoners negative: 15, Pending tests: 2

Marquette Branch Prison - Prisoners tested: 888, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 24, Pending tests: 864

Newberry Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 1,074, Prisoners confirmed: 1, Prisoners negative: 30, Pending tests: 1,043

Though cases are still increasing, there are people recovering. For all of Michigan, the recovered COVID-19 cases is at 15,659, as of Friday, May 1. Those numbers are updated weekly, on Saturday, with numbers through Friday.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

For more information from the Michigan DHHS, or the CDC, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

**Note on deaths (05/07/20): Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 38 additional deaths identified by this methodology.

