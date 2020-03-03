UP Builders Show is the perfect place to start your summer home projects

The U.P. Builders Show is back at the NMU Superior Dome Friday, March 6 through Sunday March 8.

Over 100 vendors from around Upper Michigan, Wisconsin, and Lower Michigan will showcase what they have to offer for your home, from indoor projects to outdoor projects.

The event runs Friday, March 6 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, and kids 12 and under get in for free.

You can find more event details, including a list of vendors, here.