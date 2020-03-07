U.P. Builders Show continues Saturday with 'Ladies Night'

The 46th Annual U.P. Builders Show continued Saturday at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

Vendors, contractors and more had information as well as live demonstrations for people looking to fix up their homes. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. it was ladies night at the show. Women got half off entry, and there were special raffle prizes for everyone to try to win.

“Women are more and more excited about being part of the projects themselves, and not just by being able to design the projects, but by getting involved and getting their hands dirty,” said Sarah Schultz, co-chair of the Builders Show.

The Builders Show wraps up Sunday afternoon. If you've already gone, your ticket is good all weekend, stop in any time from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

