Two vehicles were totaled in a crash by the Marquette Welcome Center around 4:15 p.m. Monday.

Traffic was down to one lane going both ways on US-41. Marquette City Police and Fire, as well as Chocolay Township Police and Fire were on the scene.

No injuries are known at this time, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

