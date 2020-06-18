Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee Township leaves several injured

A two-vehicle crash happened on Thursday afternoon in Negaunee Township that left several people injured.

There were two SUVs involved.

The crash happened at 5:40 p.m.

One vehicle appeared to come through the intersection of U.S. 41, M-28 and Airport Road.

An eastbound SUV then hit the crossing vehicle.

Several people were injured, and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

No other information has been released.

TV6 & FOX UP will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

