Two people left with minor injuries after a two car crash on U.S. 41 in Negaunee

Two people were taken to the hospital on Thursday after a traffic crash on U.S. 41 in Negaunee.

According to a press release from the Negaunee City Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles at approximately 6:10 p.m. on Thursday.

The collision occurred when a tan Chevy Equinox driven by Pamela Gantz of Negaunee, failed to stop at the red light of Baldwin Avenue and U.S. 41.

Witnesses say that Gantz failed to stop at the red light and attempted a westbound turn on U.S. 41 E.

Gantz collided with an eastbound Ford F-150 driven by Terry Oelfke of Ishpeming.

The crash caused Oelfke's vehicle to roll over and caused minor injury to himself and his wife.

Oelfke and his wife were transported to UP Health System - Bell by ambulance.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Negaunee City Police.