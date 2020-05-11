Two more residents die at Norlite Nursing Center, many are improving

A nursing home in Marquette is providing an update on COVID-19 in its facility.

Norlite Nursing Center, hard-hit by COVID-19, said two additional "kind-hearted residents" died this weekend, after both had been tested positive for COVID-19. Both residents, a man and a woman, were in their 70s.

The total number of residents who have died at the facility is now at eight.

Norlite said 15 residents remain under isolation as of Monday afternoon, though none of those residents are displaying the common COVID-19 symptoms.

Also, two staff members are still off work due to positive COVID-19 tests, but three others have recovered and are back to work at the facility.

Check out the entire Facebook post update below.

"We lost two kind-hearted residents of our community this weekend to SARS-nCoV2019; one male and one female, both in their 70s. This brings the total death count at Norlite r/t the coronavirus to 8.

15 residents remain under isolation with a positive COVID-19 test. None of these residents are displaying the common symptoms at this time, which is both encouraging and frightening, because it reinforces the notion that individuals are shedding the virus asymptomatically.

All residents are being tested at a minimum of weekly. No new positive test results have been reported in almost 2 weeks. Three residents have successfully recovered (as evidenced by 2 consecutive negative test results), and several more have had an initial "negative" test that we hope to have repeated again during testing that was conducted today. Older age and comorbidities result in the body taking much longer to defeat COVID-19 than in the general population, which helps to explain why several of our residents have been testing positive for many weeks.

At this time 2 staff members remain off work due to a positive COVID-19 test, both of which plan to return when they are medically cleared to do so. 3 staff members have recovered and returned.

Our heart go out to the families of those lost to the virus. We know that one death is too many, and we will continue to apply best practice and technology as it becomes accessible in our area.

Kudos to the staff members who have sacrificed personally to protect the elders of our community; they set an amazing example for us all. They remain in full PPE facility-wide every shift, and they do have access to testing.

National Skilled Care Week began yesterday. While this is typically celebrated with events, games, food and music, this year takes on a different tone. We look forward to opening our doors to family and friends when it is safe to do so.

THANK YOU to the many businesses and individuals who have donated meals, flowers and PPE for our staff and residents. The generosity of the Marquette community has energized our drive as healthcare workers, knowing we have support to make it through this difficult time."