Two more pet dogs killed in April; Public’s tips asked for in fatal poison cases in northern Wisconsin counties

The Wis. Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service again are asking for the public’s help in solving a rash of fatal poisoning deaths of domestic dogs and wildlife following the third and fourth deaths this month of pet dogs in a northern Wisconsin county.

Two more dogs suddenly died on April 26 while with their owners on land open to the public in Forest County. Two other pet dogs died previously in the month, also while recreating on U.S. Forest Service land in the Town of Alvin, Forest County. The dogs passed away quickly after consuming substances placed on and along gravel roads just south of the state of Michigan border.

Authorities investigating the poisoning deaths suspect the April dog deaths could be related to similar poisoning cases involving other pet dogs and wildlife in nearby counties. Lab results are pending.

As the COVID-19 public health emergency is on, more people are practicing social distancing while walking outdoors with pets. The public is advised to use dog leashes and watch for signs– such as dead wildlife – that poison may be in the area.

Nine domestic dog deaths have occurred in Forest, Marinette and Florence counties. While the investigation is focused on the three counties, it is unknown if other counties could be involved. In addition to the unfortunate poisoning of these family pets, investigators also found dead raptors, coyotes, weasels, raccoons and wolves. Lab tests have confirmed the presence of dangerous toxic substances as the cause of death in these wildlife cases and the domestic dogs.

If you have information or a tip – no matter how insignificant it may seem – please contact the WDNR Violation Hotline. You may confidentially report by calling or texting: 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367. You also may report online at https://dnrx.wisconsin.gov/rav/.The hotline is in operation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Trained staff relay information to conservation wardens.