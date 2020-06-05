Two food distributions in Escanaba

Escanaba saw two food distributions Friday.

One from The Emergency Food Assistance Program and one at New Life Church.

“For people that are 18 and over. We do it quarterly and we give away free, commodity food,” said Lydia LaPalm, Center Administrator for the Escanaba Senior Center.

“We got a 54-foot truckload of food and supplies last Friday, and we just want to be a part of our community. We want to bless our community and so we’re just giving it away,” said Jason Janich, New Life Church’s pastor.

The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) gives away food based on your income. And they ask that you register ahead of time.

“It does make the line go faster. Although you can register right here every time. We’re here next time on September 18 for the same commodity,” said LaPalm.

The church gave food to anyone who showed up.

“We just felt like it was the church’s responsibility to do something and we really didn’t know what to do. We just felt like as we were praying, the Holy Spirit was leading us to do a food distribution,” said Janich.

They took $500 out of savings to buy food to be distributed.

“It probably wasn’t 30 minutes after that, that we get a phone call from Convoy of Hope,” said Janich. “And he said ‘Hey, how can we be a blessing to you? How can we help you?’”

Convoy of Hope showed up with more than 40 pallets of food – that’s more than 1000 lbs. – because right now, it’s all about helping your neighbor.

“Especially this area, I feel like we really fight together. We fight for one another and so just being a part of that is so awesome. Just to be part of that togetherness,” said Janich.