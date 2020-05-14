Two downtown Marquette restaurants welcome customers inside for pick-up and curbside orders

Two restaurants in downtown Marquette are stepping up to the plate, both literally and physically, to serve customers under a new capacity since being affect by COVID-19.

Since reopening their doors, Donckers restaurant owner admits adapting to the new change is different, but they're thankful to be back serving customers.

"Being a part of this community is what we're all about,” said Donckers co-owner, Jennifer Ray. “It's the people, and we love making people happy, and it really feels good to be doing that again."

Staff at BabyCakes Muffin Company in Marquette say they too are excited to be back in business to give customers a fresh, new feel when they walk inside.

"We painted basically everything in here, new cupboards, and new countertops just to spruce the place up,” said Hanna Johnson, a barista at the bakery.

Prior to closing, both restaurants say they began and will continue taking extra safety measures to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

"We had a phenomenal team,” said Ray. “They've all just kind of stepped up, and really have implemented the systems for keeping us all healthy."

Donckers is also introducing a new system they hope will provide customers additional ease and comfort.

"We have shifted to online ordering. Ideally, we still take phone orders as well, but we're kind of excited to work out the kinks with that system,” exclaimed Ray.

Babycakes staff are running things differently too with a new delivery system.

“It’s been working so well with curbside. People ordering ahead of time so we can make their lattes and sandwiches ahead of time, and it's been really nice,” said Johnson.

Babycakes customers can expect this service to continue even after COVID-19 is settled.