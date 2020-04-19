Two arrested in Houghton County

Two people have been arrested on drug-related charges in Houghton County, according to a press release from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest happened on Saturday evening, after deputies stopped a car in Hancock. Deputies arrested the driver of the car on a warrant and numerous driving offenses. A passenger in the car was also arrested on a felony warrant.

Deputies said they found crystal methamphetamine and Buprenorphine inside the vehicle during a search, with help from the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s office K-9 unit.

The names of the arrested are being withheld pending arraignment.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the City of Hancock Police and the Houghton Police.

