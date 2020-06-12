Two Wisconsin residents injured in ATV crash in Ontonagon County

(MGN Image)
Posted:

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Wisconsin residents were injured in an ATV/UTV crash in Ontonagon County on Thursday.

According to the Ontonagon County Sheriff's Office, at 4:00 p.m. June 11, a 45-year-old Appleton resident and a 69-year-old Menasha man were involved in a single ATV/UTV crash with a deer on Victoria Trail near Victoria Dam Road.

The driver told deputies they drove over a small crest in the trail and then a deer was on the trail. The driver swerved and avoided the deer, but that caused the ATV/UTV to overturn.

Both the driver and passenger had non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital by Sonco Ambulance and Aspirus Medevac.

The ATV/UTV was removed by Dishaw Towing.

The sheriff's office says speed and inexperience were factors in the crash.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus