Two Wisconsin residents injured in ATV crash in Ontonagon County

Two Wisconsin residents were injured in an ATV/UTV crash in Ontonagon County on Thursday.

According to the Ontonagon County Sheriff's Office, at 4:00 p.m. June 11, a 45-year-old Appleton resident and a 69-year-old Menasha man were involved in a single ATV/UTV crash with a deer on Victoria Trail near Victoria Dam Road.

The driver told deputies they drove over a small crest in the trail and then a deer was on the trail. The driver swerved and avoided the deer, but that caused the ATV/UTV to overturn.

Both the driver and passenger had non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital by Sonco Ambulance and Aspirus Medevac.

The ATV/UTV was removed by Dishaw Towing.

The sheriff's office says speed and inexperience were factors in the crash.