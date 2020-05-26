Two Marquette restaurants report good response from customers after reopening Friday for dine-in service

After reopening on Friday just before the holiday weekend, some restaurant owners in Marquette say they received a good turnout from customers.

"We were packed all day, every single day,” said Iron Bay General Manager, Andrew Hillary.

In comparison to last year's totals, Hillary noticed a decline.

"Given that we were only at half capacity, it was full, but it certainly wasn't as full last year when we had twice as many tables,” he explained.

But Hillary says their restaurant still felt busy as normal, if not more, since about half of Iron Bay's staff isn't working due to social distance.

Meanwhile at Aubree's, the restaurant only catered to customers Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

But despite being closed yesterday, and only operating at 50%, the restaurant they too experienced a good turnout.

"I'd have to say we were down about 50%, but we had a lot of understanding customers and we still had a lot of fun,” said Bryan French, the owner.

For weeks in advance, French says he and workers stayed busy preparing for a reopening whenever granted by the governor.

"We were ready to go. Sanitizing stations for the customers, every 20 minutes, we're wiping the doors down, cleaning the bathrooms, sanitizing everything,” said French.

Iron Bay also took similar precautions, but Hillary says he and workers still experienced some challenges as they adapted to the new normal.

"It's hard to convince people to take it seriously, and to keep their masks when they're supposed to, be six feet a part and to not wait in the waiting area. A lot of it was just trying to manage people, and trying to convince them that this isn't our rule, this is the law,” explained Hillary.

Both owners say they didn't see a lot of tourists out this holiday weekend, but they'll be ready for anyone who enters.