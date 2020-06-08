Two Marquette residents arrested on multiple drug, weapons charges

Two Marquette residents were arrested Monday on multiple drug and weapons charges.

According to the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), detectives arrested a 29-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, both of Marquette, on June 8.

Over the past several months, UPSET detectives have been investigating two large scale meth dealers in the Marquette area.

On June 7, detectives received information that the suspects were traveling north from lower Michigan while in possession of illegal drugs. The suspects were believed to be returning to the Marquette area to sell the illegal drugs.

UPSET detectives contacted the UPSET East team and Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team for assistance in locating the suspect vehicle.

Surveillance for the suspect vehicle was set up and several hours later the suspect vehicle was spotted and stopped on M-28 near Shingleton in Alger County.

UPSET detectives said approximately 18 grams of crystal meth, numerous Ecstasy (MDMA) pills and a stolen handgun were found during a search of the suspect vehicle.

The 29-year-old woman was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon.

The 45-year-old man was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both suspects were lodged in the Alger County Jail.

The names of the suspects are not being released at this time pending their arraignment in the 93rd District Court in Munising.

UPSET was assisted by members of the UPSET East team, Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team, and MSP Technical Services Unit.

