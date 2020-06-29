Two Marquette City Police officers honored with life saver awards

Monday night, the Marquette City Police Department awarded two officers for their efforts saving lives. The presentation happened during the regular meeting of the Marquette City Commission at City Hall.

Police Chief Blake Rieboldt presented the award to officers Ben Takala and Mark Haines, though only Takala was present for the award. Back in February officer Takala entered chest deep water to rescue a woman who had fallen into the Carp River and saved her. Officer Haines performed CPR and used an AED device to restore the heart beat of a man at the Marquette VFW.

"What happens is they're nominated by their peers for a situation where they warrant a life-saving or something above their normal call of duty and so we're very proud of the men and women of the Marquette Police Department, they do a great job everyday," Rieboldt said.

The Commission also discussed a permit for a planned event in Lower Harbor Park, but after lengthy discussion about public safety, took no action on the issue.

