Two Illinois men arrested after suspected arson near coal docks in Sault Ste. Marie

Law enforcement and fire marshals are investigating a Tuesday night suspected arson near the coal docks in Sault Ste. Marie.Two Illinois men were arrested after further investigation.

At 8:13 p.m. on June 30, Sault Ste. Marie Police Department officers were dispatched to the vacated Reiss Coal dock off South St. in the Ashmun Bay for a possible arson incident.

Officers said the last remaining structure on the property was fully engulfed in flames and was being attended to by the Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department when police arrived.

Officers from the Sault Police Department, as well as from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Sault Tribe Police Department, and U.S. Border Patrol immediately began a search of the area for two subjects that were reported to be running from the scene.

Officers located two individuals, matching the suspects' likeness given by a witness, in a wooded area just north of the fire scene.

Police say the 17-year-old man and 22-year-old man are from Illinois, visiting a relative of one suspect, who lives in the city.

Based on information gathered shortly after they were located, both suspects were arrested. They were transported to the Chippewa County Jail to await warrant authorization and arraignment on the charges of trespass and arson of an unoccupied structure.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, with a detective from the State Fire Marshall’s Office expected on Friday for further investigation.

Further questions or information can be directed to Detective Phillip Donnay at the Sault Police Department at 906-632-5744.