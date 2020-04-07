Truth Prep Delivery LLC, in Crystal Falls, offers free delivery to veterans

A delivery service with the community in mind.

"With Truth Prep Delivery Service, we've been delivering meals now, for right around a month, but doing it the proper way,” said Thomas Rutherford, the owner of Truth Prep Delivery, LLC.

Rutherford has been wearing gloves, a mask, and sanitizing everything touched. He says he does a seven-step sanitation process to his vehicle, whenever he goes out for a delivery.

"Volunteerism, and being a good samaritan is a very important thing for all of us. I'm so proud of the people that are reaching out and helping others,” said Rutherford.

The delivery comes from Crystal Fresh Market in Crystal Falls. Crystal Fresh Market and Truth Prep are two separate entities, but both are contracted to work together.

Community members can call Crystal Fresh Market at (906) 875-6648, and ask for delivery. Orders made Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, will be the same day delivery.

All veterans within a 5-mile radius, will receive free delivery.

"This is the least I can do, for people that have done so much for us,” said Rutherford.

Rutherford says he wants to spread the message, to take proper delivery procedures.

"You should have your windows down when you are delivering, you should not be in an enclosed area for more than minutes, you should monitor any eye touching and face,” he said.

Rutherford will continue to make deliveries for a 10 dollar delivery charge, within 5 miles of the store. For residents outside of that radius, there will be an additional charge.

You can contact Rutherford at TRUTHER445@yahoo.com

