Trump names Rep. Mark Meadows his new chief of staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is shaking up White House leadership, replacing his acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney with Republican Rep. Mark Meadows.

Trump announced the staff reshuffle in Friday night tweets.

The long-rumored move comes as Trump has been surrounding himself with loyalists as he prepares for a tough reelection bid. But the timing — as the Trump administration was already facing criticism over its handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak — threatened to exacerbate concerns about the government’s ability to protect the nation.

Meadows will be fourth chief of staff in as many years.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.