Trump grapples with public health and economic maelstrom

WASHINGTON (AP) — American political leaders are grappling with a public health and economic maelstrom — as well as concerns for their own safety.

This, as fears about the coronavirus outbreak roil financial markets.

The White House says it’s conducting “business as usual,” playing down the political consequences of an epidemic that poses one of the greatest tests yet to President Donald Trump’s administration.

While intent on projecting calm, Trump has lashed out about the plunging stock market and convened a meeting of his top economic advisers to address what to do about it.

In addition, the coronavirus has drawn closer to the president himself.

On Monday, several of his congressional confidants placed themselves in quarantine.

One of them is Rep. Matt Gaetz, who flew with Trump on Air Force One from Florida on Monday.

