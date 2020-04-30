Truck drivers: Essential workers supplying other essential workers, community members

Have you ever wondered what it takes to drive a semi-truck?

“It’s like stacking 30 to 40 of your personal vehicles on top of each other and then putting you behind the wheel of this combination unit,” said Josh Barron, certified instructor for Midwest Truck Driving School.

Semi-trucks can weigh anywhere from 80,000 to 160,000 pounds. But these truck drivers are essential workers.

“It’s so important because without the trucking industry, we wouldn’t have the food on our table that we have,” said Barron.

That’s why the Midwest Truck Driving School is taking the time to teach students how to drive a semi.

“They give you experience driving the truck and the mechanics of it,” said Isaac Dillard, a student at Midwest Truck Driving School.

“Transportation is not only essential, but they’re the essential workers supplying the essential workers,” said Barron.

Some semis can have up to 18-speed transmissions and 8 axles.

But the school is not only teaching students how to drive a semi, they’re also teaching the importance inspecting the vehicle before getting out on the road.

“You always start off checking the lights, checking the tires, checking the fluids and making sure everything is in good working order,” said Barron.

When you see a semi slowing down on the interstate, remember a lot goes into driving such a large vehicle.

“Even giving them a wave as you’re driving by or just giving them a thank you because these guys are really working hard and really helping us get through this crisis that we’re in,” said Barron.

And right now, these truck drivers are keeping food in your home and gas in your car.

“The trucking industry, like nurses and doctors right now, are helping each and every one of use get through what is going on,” said Barron.