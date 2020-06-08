Trenary Home Bakery introduces summer flavor, Tart Cherry Sugar Trenary Toast

Trenary Home Bakery is pleased to announce the release of its latest product, Tart Cherry Sugar Trenary Toast. Tart Cherry Sugar Trenary Toast is the perfect summer treat to accompany your morning coffee, afternoon iced tea, and late-night campfire. Filled with tart cherries and topped with sugar, this sweet and tart treat is perfect for snacking on the go and is ready to be enjoyed on your kayak, camping trip, or down by the lake.

Tart Cherry Sugar Trenary Toast is Trenary Home Bakery’s summer seasonal product and will be available annually from June to November. In the winter months, Tart Cherry will be replaced with the return of Chocolate Chip Cinnamon Trenary Toast.

Each bag of Tart Cherry Sugar Trenary Toast contains 10 oz and 16 pieces of snack toast - great for dunking or crunching.

Bakery Co-Owner, Brianna Wynsma, said “Weare excited to bring a new twist to an old favorite. Our team has worked hard creating this new flavor and we hope our customers enjoy eating it as much as we have enjoyed making a quality product for Michiganders to savor!”

Tart Cherry Sugar Toast will be available for purchase starting June 8, 2020.

Customers can find this new product on the bakery’s website, at their storefront in Trenary, and at most grocers in the central and eastern Upper Peninsula

including, but not limited to:

- Elmer’s - Escanaba

- Jim’s Jubilee - Ishpeming

- Super One Foods - Marquette & Negaunee

- Econo Foods - Marquette

- Bob’s IGA - Munising

- Larry’s Family Foods - Gwinn

- Lotter’s Lakeshore BP - Manistique

About Trenary Home Bakery: Trenary Home Bakery was established in 1928 by Finnish immigrants who began the tradition of the now-iconic twice-baked sweet bread coated in cinnamon, known as Trenary Toast. For over 90 years Trenary Home Bakery has been serving the people of the Upper Peninsula authentic, high quality, and handmade toast and bakery products. All of our products are produced and packed by hand in Trenary, Michigan.

For more information on the bakery and its products, please visit the website at https://trenaryhomebakery.com/.