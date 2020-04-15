State Treasury: Taxpayers reminded about July 15 state income tax deadline

Michigan taxpayers are reminded that they should file their state income tax returns before midnight on July 15, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

On March 27, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-26, pushing back the April 15 state income filing and payment deadline to July 15, 2020. Although both federal and state income tax returns and payments are not due until July, taxpayers who are owed a refund are encouraged to file their returns immediately.

“The Michigan Department of Treasury is ready to process your tax return,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “If you are owed a refund, don’t wait until July to file your tax return. File your tax return today so you can receive the refund you are owed.”

Choosing electronic filing and direct deposit is convenient, safe and secure. Last year, more than 4.3 million Michigan taxpayers e-filed, which is 80% of state income tax filers. More information about e-filing is available at www.michigan.gov/mifastfile.

Individuals who e-file typically receive their refunds around two weeks after receiving confirmation the tax return was accepted by the state of Michigan.

Taxpayers are encouraged to check with their tax preparers to see if they can provide remote tax preparation services.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order, the state Treasury Department’s Individual Income Tax Information Hotline is currently not available. Online services – including checking the status of a refund and asking questions -- are still available through the Treasury Self-Service website.

The Michigan Department of Treasury has no information regarding the federal stimulus payments. For information about stimulus tax payers, taxpayers should contact the Internal Revenue Service through their web site at www.irs.gov or by phone at 1-800-829-1040.

To learn more about Michigan’s income tax, go to www.michigan.gov/incometax or follow the state Treasury Department on Twitter at @MITreasury.

---------

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.