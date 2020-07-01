Traveling safely through Michigan

The saying “Pure Michigan” can be found on our license plates, road signs, and even t-shirts. But have you ever wondered what it really means?

“When we talk about Michigan, and when we ask people what Michigan means to them, people usually talk about our abundant and natural beauty, our unique and authentic experiences, and the friendly people that you find along the way. That’s 'Pure Michigan,'” said Dave Lorenz from Pure Michigan.

It’s no wonder that all of this brings people to our home state.

Lorenz says Michigan is a popular travel destination all four seasons. But with coronavirus still hanging around, it’s important that everyone is traveling safely with other people’s health in mind.

“The fact is, we know that if we don’t think about other people right now and the need to make sure we keep them safe, things are going to start to happen and people are going to start getting sick again,” said Lorenz.

Lorenz is traveling through Michigan with Jim Edelman and Tom Daldin from the TV show “Under the Radar” to stress the importance of traveling safely and wearing a mask.

“People don’t want to wear these things, they don’t want to wear face masks,” said Lorenz. “I know it’s a bit uncomfortable, they can fog up your glasses, things like that.”

But wearing a mask isn’t for your safety, it’s for the safety of everyone around you.

“When you’re in a place like this when you have plenty of surroundings and fresh air and green space, you bet, take that mask off. It’s just fine,” said Lorenz.

And it’s also important to remember to wash your hands and social distance.

“If we do those simple things, we’re going to get back to our normal lives sooner than people think,” said Lorenz.

For those of us already living in Michigan, Lorenz suggests taking trips to things you haven’t done in a while, like traveling across the Mackinac Bridge.

“We have so much to offer these days. We just need to make sure we’re doing that and experiencing Michigan in a safe manner,” said Lorenz.

And when in the U.P., don’t forget to eat a pasty!