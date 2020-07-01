Advertisement

Traveling safely through Michigan

Dave Lorenz, Jim Edelman and Tom Daldin filming for &amp;ldquo;Under the Radar&amp;rdquo; in June 2020, with people eating pasties in the background. (WLUC photo)
Dave Lorenz, Jim Edelman and Tom Daldin filming for &amp;ldquo;Under the Radar&amp;rdquo; in June 2020, with people eating pasties in the background. (WLUC photo) (WLUC)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The saying “Pure Michigan” can be found on our license plates, road signs, and even t-shirts. But have you ever wondered what it really means?

“When we talk about Michigan, and when we ask people what Michigan means to them, people usually talk about our abundant and natural beauty, our unique and authentic experiences, and the friendly people that you find along the way. That’s 'Pure Michigan,'” said Dave Lorenz from Pure Michigan.

It’s no wonder that all of this brings people to our home state.

Lorenz says Michigan is a popular travel destination all four seasons. But with coronavirus still hanging around, it’s important that everyone is traveling safely with other people’s health in mind.

“The fact is, we know that if we don’t think about other people right now and the need to make sure we keep them safe, things are going to start to happen and people are going to start getting sick again,” said Lorenz.

Lorenz is traveling through Michigan with Jim Edelman and Tom Daldin from the TV show “Under the Radar” to stress the importance of traveling safely and wearing a mask.

“People don’t want to wear these things, they don’t want to wear face masks,” said Lorenz. “I know it’s a bit uncomfortable, they can fog up your glasses, things like that.”

But wearing a mask isn’t for your safety, it’s for the safety of everyone around you.

“When you’re in a place like this when you have plenty of surroundings and fresh air and green space, you bet, take that mask off. It’s just fine,” said Lorenz.

And it’s also important to remember to wash your hands and social distance.

“If we do those simple things, we’re going to get back to our normal lives sooner than people think,” said Lorenz.

For those of us already living in Michigan, Lorenz suggests taking trips to things you haven’t done in a while, like traveling across the Mackinac Bridge.

“We have so much to offer these days. We just need to make sure we’re doing that and experiencing Michigan in a safe manner,” said Lorenz.

And when in the U.P., don’t forget to eat a pasty!

Latest News

News

Upper Michigan sees biggest daily COVID-19 case increase Thursday

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Upper Michigan sees biggest daily COVID-19 case increase Thursday.

News

Nine arrested for trafficking drugs throughout Michigan

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Those charged trafficked meth, heroin, cocaine and suboxone between November 2018 and June 2020.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing takes place in Ewen

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
Around forty to forty-five people drove up to have themselves tested for COVID-19 in Ewen Thursday.

News

Marquette residents head to the beaches to keep cool during 4th of July holiday weekend

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Marquette police remind residents to pick up after themselves as they take to the beaches for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila and Andrew LaCombe
This story provides the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Latest News

News

Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority calls on residents to dispose of items containing mercury

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Thursday the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority held a hazardous household waste collection, they were specifically hoping to collect items containing mercury so they could be safely disposed of.

News

Tips to help prevent forest fires over Fourth of July weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
For people spending time in the woods and making fires, best practices say to keep water nearby to pour onto the fire when you’re finished until the area becomes cool. With the possibility of firework use over the holiday weekend, it’s recommended that you soak them in water before throwing them in a trash can.

News

Ojibwa Casinos now open in Marquette and Baraga

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
For the safety of guests and employees, health screenings are being administered before entering the casino. Guests are asked to wear masks when walking the floor, keep social distance between others and to wash hands frequently.

News

Marquette police prepare for uptick in fireworks complaints

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Marquette police will have extra patrols out ready to address fireworks complaints during the 4th of July holiday weekend.

News

Many jobs now available through Manpower in Marquette

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
With industries slowly returning to work, Manpower is seeing a change in priority from what companies have had in the past. With heightened cleaning standards now in place, housekeeping and cleaning crew jobs are now open, and in need of applicants.

News

New car insurance policies for Michigan drivers goes into affect Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Remi Murrey
Starting Thursday, Michigan drivers can expect to see changes appear on their car insurance policies, helping people gain potential changes.