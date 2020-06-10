Travel Marquette welcomes locals and tourists back to the area

West Washington Street in Downtown Marquette is booming once again with traffic and people now that more businesses are reopening.

"It feels pretty good. I'm actually here downtown by myself,” said Monica Mikolon, a visitor from New Hudson, MI. “I've been cooped up in the apartment for awhile, and I've never seen Marquette, and it's nice to just walk around the shops and explore what Marquette has to offer."

Originally from New Hudson, a city in downstate Michigan, Mikolon says she came with friends, who are now living in Marquette, after she completed the year at Central Michigan University.

"Marquette has been great. It's very beautiful. I was very surprised. I visited once in the winter, it was not my thing but this summer they have a lot to offer and the hiking is beautiful,” she explained.

Travel Marquette says they're excited to safely welcome visitors like Mikolon back to the area after quite some time.

"We're happy to see the roads of Marquette being much busier, and seeing a lot more people walking downtown,” said Travel Marquette Executive Director Susan Estler.

This new change comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer's recent announcement to allow the reopening of personal care and entertainment services, shifting the UP into phase five of the governor's safe start plan.

The move forward marks a big step for businesses trying to combat the physical and economic repercussions of the pandemic, especially in this area, which relies heavily on tourism and local businesses.

"People are doing "safe-vacations" meaning that they're staying close to home within 100 miles and going to familiar places,” said Estler.

While this is an exciting time, Travel Marquette reminds people that COVID-19 is still present, and to use proper safety measures when out exploring.