Travel Marquette starts available to hospitality workers

Travel Marquette is starting a food pantry to support those effected by the state mandated closure of bars and restaurants.

Donations of food and gift cards are now being accepted by the office. Items will be stored in a conference room at Travel Marquette. People can choose items they need, and someone at the office will grab items and bag them up.

They’ve been hearing stories from people in the hospitality industry who are unsure of what the future holds for them, and decided to help out.

“Looking at those individuals who are front line people, they’re very much dependent on their paycheck, so we’d like to do whatever we can to try and help both the hotel workers as well as restaurant workers too,” said Susan Estler, Executive Director Travel Marquette.

If you would like to contribute, items can be dropped off at the Travel Marquette office on Washington Street. Arrangements can also be made for pickup of items by calling the office at (906) 228-7749.