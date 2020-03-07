Town hall meeting held to discuss predator control

Hunter Nation called a town hall meeting Saturday in L’Anse because they believe predator control is an issue needing to be addressed.

The group's state director says Hunter Nation's goal is to put predators back into more state's rights than federal rights since this issue is one they believe is affecting people's way of life.

The group makes it clear their organization doesn’t' want to "kill them all;" but, instead, is focused on finding responsible wolf management.

"We think between the tribes and the states, they already have wolf biologists out there doing a lot of work on this, but it seems like no matter what they say the Federal Government takes it over, and nothing ever seems to get done,” said Hunter Nation State Director, Jay Fish.

Hunter Nation hopes people will continue the conversation even after Saturday’s meeting.