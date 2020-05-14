Tourism in the COVID-19 era

Hotels, restaurants, and other businesses that rely on summer tourism in the Upper Peninsula are currently in limbo, with some wondering when they can open, and others operating in a limited capacity.

"The longer this goes, frankly there's going to be properties that are not going to be able to reopen," said Tom Nemacheck, executive director of U.P. Travel and Recreation.

In a normal year, restaurants, hotels, shops, and breweries are gearing up for Memorial Day weekend and a busy 5 months of tourists here in the Upper Peninsula. Instead, hotels are empty, stores have moved online, and restaurants are take out only, or not open at all.

"Whatever their corporate model was, and whatever their marketing plan was, and how they expected to see revenue and things like that, right now, that's completely gone," said Nemacheck.

Feeding the fear for business owners is that there is little guidance from the state on when the industry could resume even partial operations.

“Right now, mid- to late-summer, as well as fall, there's quite a bit of interest," said Nemacheck.

Travel experts are urging business owners to prepare for the date when restrictions are lifted, and to put together a solid plan that ensures customers a safe experience.

"They're taking every step possible to ensure that their space is a clean, safe environment for travelers to stay in," said Susan Estler, executive director of Travel Marquette.

Experts assure that natural wonders will keep bringing people back to upper Michigan.

"Going for a hike, or taking a swim in Lake Superior, those assets will definitely still be here," said Estler.

Travel experts are also urging Yoopers to think about staying in the region when they feel safe to travel again.

“We're certainly hoping that people in the Upper Peninsula will get out and see some of these phenomenal attractions we have that people come from all around the country and the world to see,” said Nemacheck. “So maybe we can take advantage of our own product."

