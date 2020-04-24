Tom Hanks sends letter, typewriter to bullied Australian boy named Corona

It's a particularly tough time to be named Corona.

A young boy named Corona wrote to Tom Hanks to wish him well and the actor responded by gifting him a typewriter. (Source: Nine News)

“Coronavirus. They just kept on saying that, and I get really mad,” Corona De Vries said.

But the 8-year-old boy from Australia’s Gold Coast didn’t let that stop him from picking up a famous pen pal in Tom Hanks.

Corona De Vries wrote a letter to Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson after being teased about his name, knowing the famous couple had come down with the disease.

"Dear Mr. and Mrs. Hanks, my name is Corona. I heard on the news you and your wife have caught the coronavirus. Are you ok?" the boy asked.

Corona grew up knowing Hanks as Woody from “Toy Story,” but after a package arrived at his house, the boy now knows the Oscar winner as something much more.

“I always feel like I’m famous,” Corona said after getting a letter and Corona typewriter from Hanks. “He said, ‘I’m a friend of him.’”

"Dear Friend Corona, Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful! Thank you for being such a good friend – friends make their friends feel good when they are down. … I thought this typewriter would suit you. I had taken it to the Gold Coast, and now, it is back – with you. Ask a grown up how it works. And use it to write me back." - Tom Hanks

The typed letter ended with a handwritten note: “P.S. You’ve got a friend in me."

Sitting in front of his namesake typewriter, an ecstatic Corona pumped his fists in the air and said, “I’m going to write back soon!”

