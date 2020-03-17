Tom Brady announces he's leaving the Patriots

Tom Brady says he's leaving the New England Patriots.

Brady posted on social media, "My football journey will take place elsewhere.''

The comments by the 42-year-old quarterback were the first to indicate he would leave the franchise he's led to six Super Bowl titles, and the only professional football home he has had.

The one-year contract Brady signed before last season expires Wednesday afternoon.

Comments from owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick made clear Brady's remarkable stint in New England is over.

Reactions from coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft about Tom Brady saying he is leaving the New England Patriots effusively praised the quarterback.

"Nothing about the end of Tom's Patriots career changes how unfathomably spectacular it was,'' Belichick said. "With his relentless competitiveness and longevity, he earned everyone's adoration and will be celebrated forever. It has been a privilege to coach Tom Brady for 20 years.

Kraft called Brady ''like a son... He has brought so much happiness to me personally and to all of our fans."

