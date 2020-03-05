Tips for beating daylight saving time fatigue

Daylight saving time begins this Sunday and for many, losing that hour of sleep can lead to fatigue that can last a few days.

"You can feel a mild form of jet lag, actually. A lot of people are sleep-deprived in general, so when you're taking an extra hour out of their sleep schedule, it can really affect them,” said UP Health System-Marquette Sleep Lab Manager, Jason Hausmann.

Hausmann adds that sleep deprivation can have many negative effects on nearly all aspects of life.

"It can affect a wide range of things: alertness, mental prowess, word searching, how happy you are. It can affect your mood, irritability, I mean it has a wide range of effects,” Hausmann said.

Some studies also show that more traffic crashes occur around the start of daylight saving time, with fatigue possibly being to blame.

"Their [drivers] sleep cycle is messed up because of the change in the time. So, we're not really sure what the factors are going into that increase in traffic fatalities around the time change are from, but we know it does happen,” said MDOT Superior Region Communications Representative, Dan Weingarten.

Weingarten also cautions pedestrians to wear reflective gear if out in the morning, since it will stay darker for a longer period of time.

Hausmann adds that there are things you can do prior to Sunday to lessen the affect daylight saving time has on your sleep schedule, like going to bed 15 to 20 minutes earlier a few days before.

"The other thing you can do is try to get a little extra sleep come Sunday. So, try to sleep at least an extra half an hour from when you'd normally wake up will definitely help. Once you wake up, getting exposed to sunlight or bright lights will also help,” Hausmann said.

