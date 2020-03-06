Timber harvest to begin along US-2 in Mackinac County

Motorists driving on US-2 near the Cut River in Mackinac County may notice logging activity along the road beginning Monday.

Loggers will remove mature hardwood trees from two parcels of land totaling 18.9 acres on the north side of the highway. The timber cut, on land managed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, will accommodate realignment of the road, just west of the Heath M. Robinson Memorial Cut River Bridge.

“The harvest will clear the way to move 1.4 miles of US-2 west of the bridge north to improve safety and preserve the road,” said Dan Weingarten, spokesman for the Michigan Department of Transportation’s Superior Region.

The timber harvest is expected to take approximately two weeks, depending on weather and site conditions.

Construction of the new roadway is expected to begin in May.

