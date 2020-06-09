Tilden Mine to resume operations early

Cleveland-Cliffs says it will accelerate the restart of its Tilden Mine operations, which means about 700 people can return to work sooner than expected.

The mine was idled in mid-April with a restart previously expected in July. The company now plans to restart Tilden later this month, according to a Tuesday morning press release.

Cliffs says the earlier restart comes in response to a faster improvement in steel demand from AK Steel’s clients than initially anticipated, particularly in the automotive sector. The mine primarily supplies AK Steel facilities in Middletown, Ohio and Dearborn.

The Tilden Mine employs approximately 850 people. About 160 people were kept on during the shutdown to care and maintain the facility and be on fire watch. The rest were laid off.

“The demand for our steel, iron ore, and metallics products has recovered dramatically over the past month, and in light of this, we are restarting Toledo and Tilden sooner than we originally expected," Cliffs’ Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said in a press release. "We suspended these operations in a way that allowed us to restart as easily and efficiently as possible, and that is what we will do. Our footprint is well situated to capitalize on the rapidly increasing demand from the automotive sector, which is occurring faster than our most aggressive expectations.”

Cliffs also announced it is resuming construction of its Hot-Briquetted Iron (HBI) plant in Toledo, Ohio. That work stopped on March 20, and the company has now begun the process of remobilizing the workforce to complete the project. Due to mandatory social distancing and other newly implemented safety related measures limiting the number of workers allowed to be present simultaneously on the job, construction is now expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.