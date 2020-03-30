Tickets for Teal Lake Meltdown available online until April 1

The Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce and the Negaunee Lions Club are currently selling tickets for the Teal Lake Meltdown.

Teal Lake Meltdown (WLUC image)

GINCC Executive Director Bob Hendrickson says they had to move to an online ticket sale due to the COVID-19 situation.

A $5 ticket will get you one entry guess as to when a replica mine head will fall through the ice on Teal Lake down to the minute. One person can purchase up to 20 tickets.

It's a 50/50 fundraiser for the GINCC and the Negaunee Lions Club. Half of the proceeds will go to the winning guesser, and the other half will be split equally between the two organizations.

You can buy tickets online at the Negaunee Lions Club website or the GINCC website.

Ticket sales end April 1.

Stay up to date with the GINCC on its website here. .