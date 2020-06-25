Three employees test positive for COVID-19 at Bayside Village in L'Anse

Bayside Village announced three employees tested positive for COVID19. The facility recently performed baseline testing of all residents and staff as required under new Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) regulations. Employees were tested on Monday and Tuesday of this week and residents were tested on Wednesday.

“All three employees who tested positive are asymptomatic, have had no travel outside of the Upper Peninsula, and are self-isolating at home,” said Brandy DesMarais, Operations Manager at Bayside Village. “Residents, their families, and our employees have all been notified of the results. We will continue to keep family members up to date as this situation unfolds, so they have the latest information about their loved ones.”

Bayside is in communication with the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) and MDHHS to ensure that appropriate steps are being taken to prevent an outbreak in the facility. “We are working closely with the facility to make sure that recommended actions are being taken to assure the safety of all residents and staff”, said Kate Beer, Health Officer at WUPHD.

Bayside is awaiting additional results from this round of routine testing and will update the public as necessary.