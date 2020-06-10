Thomas Theatre Group to open all locations Thursday

Movie fans rejoice; big screens will finally be opening in Upper Michigan. The Thomas Theatre Group is opening all locations Thursday, June 11th.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little relived. Honestly, I'm thankful we are finally open, but it comes with some pretty serious constraints, and I'm concerned with as I'm sure other businesses are,” said the Thomas Theatre Group president, Thomas Andes.

It’s important to keep in mind that they will be operating at a limited capacity. seating is restricted to around 50 people per theatre. Theatres will also monitor where people are sitting in the auditorium.

"When the feature films are over, and people exit the building we will be wiping down chairs, wiping down seats, all the bathroom services, including all the commonalities, doors, counters, and handles. It’s the same stuff we've been practicing since the pandemics. It will continue on,” said Andes.

Movie theatres also face another COVID-19 related issue: the pandemic caused movie production to stop. Due to a lack of new movies being made, the Thomas Theatre Group is hosting a 'Welcome Back' movie series. This will feature old and new movies, that have already been previously launched. Tickets will only cost $4 per person. VIP seating still comes at an additional cost.

There will be 12 different titles showing in Escanaba and Quinnesec. There will be 16 popular titles in Marquette.

"We'll be showing those titles at 12p.m., 4p.m. and 7p.m. daily. Check the website, check your online app to see those specific time,” said Andes.

Each movie is very different.

"Basically just a big mix, to give young children, and families and excuse to come to the movie,” he said.

New movies are set to come out mid-July. For now, Andes thanks the public for the support with concessions sales.

