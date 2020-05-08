Thomas Theatre Group opens for concession sales

The Thomas Theatre Group is opening for concession sales. All three theaters, in Quinnesec, Marquette and Escanaba, will be open from 3 tp 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

They will be social distancing with a limit of 5 customers at a time while taking all the necessary sanitary precautions.

If you purchase a $20 gift card, you receive a free large popcorn at time of purchase. A $10 gift card gets you a small popcorn.

"What we're trying to do is have a little fun, get a little normalcy back in people's lives. Enjoy a little time away from your home and maybe you know come here, buy some popcorn and buy some candy,” said the Thomas Theatre Group President, Thomas D. Andes.

Curbside is available, too, simply pull up to the front of the building. Credit card purchases are preferred. There will be no fountain drink sales.

