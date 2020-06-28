The Up North Lodge thanks community for continued support amidst COVID-19 pandemic

The Up North Lodge in Gwinn is getting back to business as usual amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

With additional outdoor seating, The Up North Lodge has been embracing a busy reopening. Due to COVID-19 guidelines they're only allowed about half the full capacity, but they're grateful to the community for constant business. And good news, one of their fan-favorite events is coming back.

“We're really excited to announce that on July 7th, which is a Tuesday, we're able to bring back Bike Night,” said general manager Jesie Melchiori. “It is going to look very different than what it usually looks like. We usually have it inside, but now we're going to do it outside.”

On Sundays they have party on the patio where you can listen to a live band and play some beanbag games while filling up your belly.

