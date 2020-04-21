The Tavern on Central owner could 'absolutely' comply with extra safety measures in order to open earlier

The Tavern League of Wisconsin is calling on Gov. Tony Evers, to allow bars and restaurants to reopen on May 1, more than three weeks ahead of the end of the current stay-at-home order.

Wisconsin Bars, and restaurants have been closed for over a month now, and they are remain that way until May 26. A local tavern in Florence has felt the impact, of this order.

"It's been a loss that's for sure, any savings that a business might have had, it's pretty much depleted,” said The Tavern on Central’s owner, Dione Mills

That is why a lobbying group, is urging the governor to allow has bars, restaurants and supper clubs to reopen, early while implementing a variety of safety measures to protect against the spread

Some of the safety measures, that the Tavern League is introducing is keeping everyone six feet apart, separating table six feet apart, and no longer having paper menus.

Mills says this would be very easy for her to follow.

"Absolutely and we will, comply with anything, have our employees wear face-masks if need be,” she said.

The safety steps would also reduce the number of people allowed inside by 50%. And eliminate all table condiments and salad bars. Under the extended order, restaurants are still able do take-out, but that is hard for many, including the tavern on central, as they only did it for one week.

"More quiet than we would like it to be, we stayed home for a while, and we didn't even come here for two weeks,” said Mills.

Millis says now she is just waiting for the okay to serve.

"Now we're anxious, we're cleaning, we're getting ready, giving things a face-lift, and we want to open,” she said.

For more information on the Tavern League visit the 'Related Links' section