The Tavern on Central in Florence, Wisconsin open for service

Drinks and food are being served at The Tavern on Central in Florence, Wisconsin, for the first day since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am so thrilled it's open. It's been two months in the coming. It just feels right,” said The Tavern on Central’s co-owner, Sue Hoogland.

Many Wisconsin bars and restaurants opened May 14th, just one day after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling. The tavern was not one of them due to lack of supply.

"When we closed two months ago, we had a lot of our beer product picked back up. We didn't know if it was going to be a month or six months. So, we needed product,” said Hoogland

After a receiving a shipment in on Tuesday, the tavern is back.

"I'm so happy. This should have happened a while ago. It's great to be back and see old friends,” said a Spread Eagle resident, Rita Rosen.

With opening also comes new rules. To make sure patrons stay safe, they do have two doors, one is enter only and the other is exit. Along with that, all menus and tables are sanitized, and plastic wrapped utensils will be used.

"We're ready. We've done everything they've asked. We have gotten rid of tables, gotten rid of bar stools, we know we have the capacity of 50. Come on it,” said Hoogland.

With Memorial Day weekend ahead, they hope for a lot business and their regular customers are responding.

"I Know they can only have so many people, but people will wait because the food is great,” said Rosen.

