The Salvation Army to host Feeding America truck; normal food pantry continues with home delivery to those with transportation issues

A Mobile Food Pantry will be held on May 28, from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army, 1009 Baraga Avenue, Marquette.

15,000 pounds of food will be delivered and distributed to up to 300 families suffering from food insecurity.

The mobile pantry will be a drive-through process to limit personal exposure. Clients are asked to arrive at 5 p.m. rather than coming early, and to clear a place in their trunk or back seat for volunteers to place the food. Walk-ups will also be allowed to participate, with social distancing guidelines.

Employees from The Salvation Army, and volunteers from The Red Cross and Incredible Bank will distribute the food. The Feeding America Food Pantry is open to anyone needing food. The truck was purchased by Superior Health Foundation.

For anyone who cannot attend the Mobile Food Truck or who needs additional food:

The Salvation Army encourages anyone to call our offices for our normal monthly food pantry. People with transportation are now encouraged to drive-through either our Ishpeming or Marquette location for a food basket. However, anyone who has transportation problems can continue have a food pantry basket delivered to their home in Marquette County as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

“People have really loved the pantry delivery option that we have offered during this crisis”, said Captain Doug Winters, officer/pastor at The Salvation Army. “We will continue to deliver to people who can’t get to our pantries until our county public transportation gets back to a normal schedule”. The Salvation Army is committed to serving everyone without discrimination and does not want anyone to go hungry if they are hesitant to leave their homes. “This includes people who have just lost their job or have reduced hours”, said Winters.

Marquette/Skandia/Gwinn residents should call 906-226-2241 and Negaunee/Ishpeming and west residents should call 906-486-8121 for The Salvation Army Food Pantry services.

Here's how you can help:

Donations of food should be delivered directly from the grocery stores, as other donations are quarantined for at least two weeks. Monetary donations are encouraged during this crisis.

Mail: Send a check to The Salvation Army, 1009 Baraga Ave., Marquette, MI 49855 and in the memo write "CV19"

Online: https://donate.salvationarmywi.org/WUMCovid19Donations

Text: Text WUM to 24365

Online/text donations are allocated to The Salvation Army unit in the zip code of the donor.

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination since 1865. Nearly 33 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. The Salvation Army tracks the level of need across the country with the Human Needs Index (Human NeedsIndex.org).

The Salvation Army has operated continuously serving the people of Marquette County for 130 years. Locally, The Salvation Army operates two food pantries, lunch feeding programs, kids programming in Marquette and Ishpeming, on-going casework for families in need, and Emergency Disaster Services. Seasonal programs include Backpack and School Supplies distribution, Christmas Toy Shop, and Christmas Baskets in Marquette and Alger Counties. In the Marquette County service area, 90 cents of every dollar raised is used to support programs and services. 100% of every donation marked COVID-19 will go directly to services in our community.