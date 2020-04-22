The Salvation Army begins delivery of food baskets

Beginning April 27, food baskets will be delivered across Marquette County to support Governor Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order.

There will be a kick-off event April 22 at 2:30 p.m. at the Pine Ridge Apartments in Marquette where the first 20 baskets will be delivered for registered pantry clients.

Working with Marquette Housing Authority, the first 20 deliveries were scheduled. Starting Wednesday, all pantry clients will call either office, and pantry baskets will be packed for delivery. Baskets will be delivered and left at the door of the clients in a no-contact delivery.

“We have seen that some of our regular pantry clients have been hesitant to come to the pantry, following the Stay Home, Stay Safe order,’ said Captain Doug Winters, officer/pastor at The Salvation Army.

He noted that pantry clients are some of the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus due to age or health concerns, and some continue to struggle with transportation issues.

“We do not want anyone to go hungry because they are hesitant to leave their homes”, said Winters.

The pantry program is a needs-based program, but new clients can register by phone during this phase of the crisis. Documentation of income and identification will be gathered at a later date. Marquette/Harvey/Gwinn should call 906-226-2241 and Negaunee/Ishpeming should call 906-486-8121. The offices will be open for emergency cases only beginning April 27. The normal, client-choice pantry operations will resume as this crisis begins to ease.

Food donations from concerned individuals should be delivered directly from the grocery stores, as other donations are quarantined for at least two weeks.

Monetary donations are encouraged during this crisis. Here's how you can help:

Mail: Send a check to The Salvation Army, 1009 Baraga Ave., Marquette, MI 49855 and in the memo write "CV19"

Online: https://donate.salvationarmywi.org/WUMCovid19Donations

Text: Text WUM to 24365

Online/text donations are allocated to The Salvation Army unit in the zip code of the donor.

----------

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination since 1865. Nearly 33 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. The Salvation Army tracks the level of need across the country with the Human Needs Index (Human NeedsIndex.org).

The Salvation Army has operated continuously serving the people of Marquette County for 130 years. Locally, The Salvation Army operates two food pantries, lunch feeding programs, kids programming in Marquette and Ishpeming, on-going casework for families in need, and Emergency Disaster Services. Seasonal programs include Backpack and School Supplies distribution, Christmas Toy Shop, and Christmas Baskets in Marquette and Alger Counties. In the Marquette County service area, 90 cents of every dollar raised is used to support programs and services. 100% of every donation marked COVID-19 will go directly to services in our community.

