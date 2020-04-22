'The Pines' regular gas price drops to 99 cents

One Upper Michigan gas station has hit a new low.

A new low gasoline price that is.

The Pines Convenience Center in Baraga is selling regular unleaded gas for $0.99 per gallon as of Wednesday, April 22, at 9:20 a.m.

Even diesel prices have dropped, down to $1.73/gal as of the same time.

For other updates from The Pines, visit its Facebook page.

If you see a low gas price, send us a photo and include location, date, and time details to the Coronavirus 2020 photo album embedded below.