The Hiawatha Board of Directors disappointed to cancel Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival

For the first time in 42 years, the Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival won't make an appearance at Tourist Park this summer due to COVID-19.

"We are so very disappointed as a board. As a founding member, never in my wildest dreams could I imagine cancelling it,” said Founding Member and Hiawatha Board Member, Susan Bertram.

Six weeks before the Hiawatha Board of Directors made their final decision to cancel the event, Bertram says the board followed the governor's orders, and also checked with Marquette city officials and other vendors hosting summer events.

"We looked at our financials, if we had it, if we didn't have it,” said Bertram. “If we had it, and only a few people showed up, whether people would come, whether musicians would want to come, and did we want to place people in making a decision that might put them in danger."

Bertram says the board also wanted to respect musician's time in case they had other available opportunities to consider.

The board normally begins confirming with vendors and artists now, but with parks remaining closed per the governor's executive order, and no set date to reopen, the board couldn't start.

"We just felt before we went into that it was much more fair and the right thing to do to cancel it now based on where we're at,” explained Bertram.

As far as tourism goes, Travel Marquette says it's difficult to say right now.

"This is a total different level of emergency really, and not necessarily knowing what the end result will be or what the new normal will be, and hopefully the governor will figure out someway that we will be able to resume somewhat normal life,” said Travel Marquette Executive Director, Susan Estler.

Bertram reassures the Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival will return next year, and encourages people to remain optimistic.