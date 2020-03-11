Iron River Habitat for Humanity ReStore will not rebuild after roof collapse

The Habitat for Humanity Restore has announced they will not rebuild in Iron County.

"It was a catastrophic loss for us,” said Nancy Pellegrini, the executive director for the Habitat for Humanity Menominee River affiliate.

The roof collapsed January 21st, due to the heavy snow load and all of the wear-and-tear expected of a 90-year-old building. In order, to keep operating in Iron River, this store would need to be completely torn down, and rebuildt.

The price tag is the main factor in their decision not to rebuild.

"It will cost way too much, to rebuild, given the amount of work we would have to do on that site,” said Pellegrini.

At this time there are no plans to open a store in a different location.

"We do not have the financial support of the community in Iron County, and so we have taken a loss on the Iron River ReStore, up until now,” said Pellegrini.

Pellegrini says she feels sorry for the communities impacted by this situation.

"It’s sad that we are losing our ReStore. We know that there's a need in the county, but we just could not make it financially stable,” she said.

The Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance says that the store made a significant impact.

"It provided a vital service to our local community, but as far as that service, for that population, it's going to be missed,” said the ICECA executive director, Paul Schuytema.

But opportunities for resale shops including St. Vincent De Paul, and the ReStore in Kingsford, still exist for the community. Both groups see this as a new starting point.

"We now have that opportunity to start fresh in the community,” said Pellegrini.

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore will be using the insurance proceeds to do some updates on veteran’s homes, in Iron County this summer.

For more information contact, the HFHMR office at 906-779-5377 or email hfh@habitatmr.com

