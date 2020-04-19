The Fire Station prepares for its busiest day of the year

Monday is April 20, or 4/20, a very different type of holiday, one popular in the marijuana using community, and it will be the first ever year that recreational shops are open in Michigan during the holiday.

The Fire Station in Negaunee Township has spent a busy week preparing for the big day where they plan on seeing close to 700 customers coming in to buy recreational marijuana. They'll be taking every measure possible to make sure that their customers are safe, handling all orders with a drive through line.

“We're going to be offering 20% off our entire store tomorrow, along with a bunch of goodies and snacks that we're going to put in customers bags as well to give them some munchies for the day, some extra supplies,” said Stosh Wasik, co-owner of The Fire Station.

The Fire Station is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will begin taking online orders two hours before they open. They recommend making your online order two hours in advance because they will be very busy.

