The Fire Station adjusts for social distancing

Even new businesses are adjusting to the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order across the U.P.

The Fire Station in Negaunee Township, a recreational and medicinal marijuana dispensary, has adapted.

In addition to heightened cleaning protocols inside the building, they're keeping customer and employee exposure to a minimum by offering curbside pick-up.

"We're trying to adapt and overcome as quickly as possible, things are changing rapidly and any successful business needs to be able to pivot, we pride ourselves on our ability to do our best just to continue forward and be able to offer our customers the best service and best experience possible," said Co-owner, Stosh Wasik.

They're also working on delivery service, it's already been approved by the state. They expect to have delivery available in the coming weeks.

