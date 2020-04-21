The Fire Station Provisioning Center takes first step towards expansion

Tuesday night, The Fire Station Provisioning Center, a medical and recreational marijuana retailer in Negaunee Township, took the first step toward expansion.

The owners of The Fire Station presented plans to the Marquette City Planning Commission. These plans are to re-zone 351 West Washington Street so The Fire Station can open a second location, and the first ever recreational marijuana retailer in the city of Marquette.

The re-zoning proposal passed 6-1 with one commission member abstaining.

"Everything looked really good in the application, all of these letters of support show that they've done their homework and I have no qualms with this," said Sarah Mittlefelhdt, a member of the Marquette City Planning Commission.

There were letters submitted by residents and other business owners around Washington Street and surrounding areas overwhelmingly in support of the fire station opening a new shop. But the proposal wasn't totally without concern.

"I'm afraid that, on the television last night, they had a video from the provisioning center in Negaunee Township and there must have been 15 to 20 cars in the parking lot all waiting to get in, or maybe there was a drive thru, I’m not sure what it was,” said Tim Quinnell, a lawyer who owns a law office on Washington Street. “But I can just imagine the congestion and the problems that is going to cause."

These are issues the owners are aware of, and believe they have already addressed.

"There's eight spots across the back, and then given that our parking on the side of the building is considered a driveway, there's also 13 spots there,” said Stosh Wasik, co-owner of The Fire Staion. “So I think we're qualified for 21 spots on the property. It seems like more than what is there, but it is 21 spots. We’re also trying to secure rental parking across the street, adjacent to the Grist gas station."

The Fire Station will be able to file an application with a $5,000 fee to the city. If the application is approved, the fire station will be given a provisional license. That license will be taken to the state. The state would then issue their final license and when and if they issue that license, the city would issue its final license.



