'The Fire Station Provisioning Center' eyes expansion into city of Marquette

April 20, or 4/20 is a popular day in the recreational marijuana community. By this time next year, the Fire Station Provisioning Center, a recreational marijuana retailer is hoping that their proposed second location at 351 West Washington Street in Marquette, is as busy as their location in Negaunee Township was on Monday.

"This would be the first one that would be licensed, assuming they are approved by the planning commission, and then successfully complete their license application," said Sean Hobbins, assistant city manager for the city of Marquette.

The owners of The Fire Station will present their plans to the Marquette City Planning Commission Tuesday night. The Planning Commission will then decide whether or not to re-zone the property. If approved, The Fire Station will be able to file an application with a $5,000 fee to the city.

"They will be given a provisional license, they will take that provisional license to the state,” said Hobbins. “The state would then issue their final license and when they issue that license, we would issue our final license that runs concurrently."

The location, in the downtown business district, checks a lot of boxes for the city on where it believes it is acceptable for a shop like this to operate.

"We decided to allow recreational retailers in a fair amount of business zoning areas in the city," said Hobbins.

Though not the first city or municipality in Upper Michigan to have a recreational retailer, Marquette would still be early adapters to the trend.

"So we followed, I think, a pretty reasonable timeline for licensing and implementing it," said Hobbins.

However, it could be years before the city see financial compensation beyond application fees and property taxes.

"There's a lot of places that the money goes to before it hits local cities and then it's divvied out proportionally based on the amount of recreational licenses you have," said Hobbins.

The Planning Commission will meet Tuesday night at 6 p.m. virtually. That meeting can be viewed on the city of Marquette’s YouTube channel.

